COOLVILLE - On Saturday August 6, the independent charitable organization Feed My Sheep will be holding their annual yard sale from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 29023 Torch Road in Coolville, OH.This sale is by donation and the proceeds will go toward buying Christmas presents for FMS's client's children. For more information about making a donation, call Jeana Null at 304-917-8483
