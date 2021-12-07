The Southeast Ohio Foodbank has announced the temporary removal of all fees for member food pantries through June 30, 2022 — a move made possible by American Rescue Plan funding.
The food bank distributes millions of pounds of product each year to over 60 partners across the region, including dozens of food pantries. Prior to this announcement, a small percentage of their operating and food costs were passed along to local pantries at a rate lower than retail value.
“Due to our purchasing power and government contracts, we’ve historically been able to provide food to pantries at a very low cost,“ according to Andrew Mayle, HAPCAP’s Director of Food and Nutrition. “However, we recognize that many of our pantry partners are volunteer-run and rely on small dollar donations to keep their doors open. The pandemic has certainly added extra stress and pressure. We are constantly exploring ways to ease the burden on these organizations, who do so much to fight hunger in the community. We’re thrilled to be able to provide this short-term relief.”
While this current fee freeze is temporary, the Foodbank is currently seeking funding to extend the fee moratorium into the future.
