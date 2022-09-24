There a new person – but an old hand – leading Athens Food Rescue. Nanda Filkin has taken over from Teresa Curtiss as executive director of the group.
Curtiss founded Athens Food Rescue seven years ago. Filkin was there to help and signed on as a board member.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time helping to bring this organization to life in our community,” said Curtiss. “I feel we’ve not only helped feed those in need, but also provided meaningful work for our volunteers.”
She added, “New avenues in my life have opened up and I need to make time to explore those. It’s been a pleasure watching our little organization grow. I’m leaving the organization in the very capable hands of Nanda.”
Filkin says she’s always been interested in food security, nutrition and the prevention of food waste and she hopes to “make a difference” as AFR’s executive director.
“Athens Food Rescue works to bridge the gap between area businesses, farmers and restaurants and local food kitchens, pantries and people in need,” she explained. “Together we have saved over 220,000 pounds of food from being wasted. This equates to approximately 180,000 meals.”
Athens Food Rescue currently has 12 volunteers who pick up from about 10 locations and deliver to 15 area sites. Curtiss will stay involved as secretary.
Anyone interested in chipping in can contact Filkin at athensfoodrescue@gmail.com. And monetary donations to Athens Food Rescue can be sent to her at 9 Applegate Drive, Athens, 45701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.