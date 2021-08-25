Stuart’s Opera House will hold a public screening of the documentary film Legacy: Women of Southeast Ohio on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the show will be required to attend the event. All patrons must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Tickets are free, but options to support the event range from $5-$50 and are available at www.stuartsoperahouse.org.
Legacy: Women of Southeast Ohio, is a series of documentary films highlighting the incredible accomplishments of four Southeastern Ohio women who have dedicated their lives to education, community action, activism and social justice.
The women featured in the films are Ada Woodson Adams, local historian, civil rights activist and former President and co-founder of the Multicultural Genealogical Center in Chesterhill, Ohio; Carol Kuhre, community organizer, social and economic justice stalwart, and Co-Founder/former Executive Director of Rural Action; Dr. Francine Childs, Professor Emerita of African American Studies at Ohio University, civil rights and social justice activist; and Dr. Dru Riley Evarts, Professor Emerita, Scripps Journalism School at Ohio University, and three time Ohio Alumna.
The film project is directed and produced by Athens, Ohio musician and filmmaker, Liz Pahl. The Legacy team is composed of Andie Walla, Delia Palmisano and Melissa Salpietra. This film project was made possible through support from the Athens County Foundation’s Women’s Fund, Stuart’s Opera House Afterschool Music Program, the Flournoy and Voss families, and the many supporters of the film’s GoFundme campaign.
A moderated Q&A with the filmmakers and featured women will follow the film.
All ticket sale proceeds will be donated to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society.
For ticket and information, please visit www.stuartsoperahouse.org and for media inquiries please contact Liz Pahl (elizabethpahl@gmail.com) or visit www.lizpahl.com
