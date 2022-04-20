COLUMBUS – Officials have announced the final ticketed Ohio State Fair concert, as well as three free events held in the WCOL Celeste Center, completing the Ohio State Fair Concert Series powered by AEP Ohio’s Smart Grid.
The ultimate pop concert for kids, KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022, will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 27, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits, live on stage, including “Good 4 U” and “Dance Monkey.”
Tickets for KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 go on sale this Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Fans who sign up to receive Ohio State Fair enewsletters can get access to a presale starting this Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m., ending Thursday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m.
Additionally, all fairgoers are invited to enjoy free shows including the All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir, The Drifters, and the Sale of Champions in the WCOL Celeste Center. The 12-day Ohio State Fair features a diverse selection of entertainment that appeals to many Ohioans and out-of-state fairgoers, including Christian, country, R&B, classic rock, funk, family, and comedy.
Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the Fair, giving music lovers and comedy fans the opportunity to enjoy all facets of the Ohio State Fair before attending a show. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.