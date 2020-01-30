The Lucky Fours 4-H Club will hold its first meeting of 2020 on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 1-2:30 p.m.
Members of the Lucky Fours 4-H Club take a variety of projects, including Dog Obedience and Showmanship, Food and Nutrition, Cake Decorating, Rabbits, Poultry, and Still Projects (such as Photography, Scrapbooking, Leadership, and STEM). In addition to taking projects, the club provides members with opportunities for involvement in events at the county, state, and national levels, including Ohio 4-H Dog Bowl, Ohio 4-H Health and Safety Skit competition, Ohio 4-H Rabbit Bowl, and the National 4-H Film Festival.
The club welcomes new members, and invite interested potential members to contact club advisor Christie Beck at Beck@ohio.edu for details about the first meeting of 2020 and information about 4-H.
