The First National Bank of McConnelsville is proud to announce that Candy Kemmerer has joined the staff as a lending specialist. Candy comes to the bank with more than 30 years of lending experience in the Athens, Hocking, and Perry County communities and has helped customers with all types of loans throughout her career. Her main focus is in the commercial lending area providing businesses with creative solutions to meet their financial goals.
Kemmerer is a native of Logan and a graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Her banking career includes experience in lending, financial analysis, sales management, risk assessment and underwriting. She is active in the community serving as a member of Rotary and the Rotary Foundation, Athens County Foundation, Athens-Hocking-Vinton 317 Board, and OhioHealth/O’Bleness Hospital Governance Committee.
Candy is based in our Athens office at 1012 E. State Street and is ready to work with you for all of your lending needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.