The first Community Day of HOPE, a community event designed to create healthy alternatives to substance use and introduce Trimble residents to available community resources, was held at Trimble High School Thursday afternoon.
Hosted by the HEALing Communities Initiative, Athens HOPE, and Tomcat Bridge Builders, the event showcased a large assortment of local resources centered around recovery and healthy living.
“The day of hope event displayed that our community comes together not only in times of achievement but also in times of hardship,” said organizer Becky Handa. “The Trimble community recognizes the struggles of substance Use Disorder and we want our Trimble family to know we are here to help.”
According to an article from Ohio University’s website from Nov. 2018, Trimble Township was one of the top three areas of the county most impacted by the opioid epidemic in terms of overdose death. Other hard-hit areas included York and Dover townships.
Trimble Township residents represented just about 7% of the counties population in 2018. the most recent year population data was available for the area.
Groups that participated at the event included:
- Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services “317” Board
- ACEnet
- Athens City-County Health Department
- Athens County Library Bookmobile
- Athens County LOSS Team
- Athens County Suicide Prevention Coalition
- Athens HOPE
- Community Health Workers – Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Community Health Education/ComCorps
- Good Works
- HAPCAP
- Health Recovery Services
- HEALing Communities
- Hopewell Health Centers/Hopewell Health Early Intervention Services
- Integrated Services
- League of Women’s Voters
- Mike’s Bridge House
- My Sister’s Place
- NAMI
- Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities
- Pinnacle – Athens Treatment Services
- Rural Action
- Serenity Grove
- Southeast Trauma Informed Care Collaborative
- Southeast Ohio Foodbank
- Tomcat Bridgebuilders/OhioKAN
Attendees were treated to free Kona Ice, hot dogs, and twister potatoes while enjoying music and getting the opportunity to make connections with community resources.
The event symbolized a celebration of rural communities outside of Athens where greater help is often needed, according to organizer and reentry coordinator at OhioMeansJobs Shawn Stover.
“We want to celebrate the strength of community and give HOPE to those who may need a little extra kindness,” said Stover.
As the rain began, activities were brought inside but the fun didn’t slow down one bit. Attendees danced along with the DJ while rejoicing in their community and its people.
“The Community Day of HOPE is a way to remind people that we are a community and that our neighbors are our friends,” said event organizer Becky Fulks, court advocate at My Sister’s Place. “The event is rooted in destigmatizing substance misuse, but offers more than that: lend a hand, offer a friendly smile, and help others when they need it most.”
