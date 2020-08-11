NELSONVILLE – The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is proud to support the region’s students, from Clermont to Ashtabula counties, in pursuing post-secondary education. This year, more than $536,000 in scholarships have been awarded through over 550 awards so far to support more than 320 students in achieving their dreams.
These awards were made possible by the people and friends of Appalachian Ohio, who know that setting students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region’s young people and their communities. That’s why many FAO donors have together created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education. This year, 217 donor-established FAO scholarship funds have awarded grants to Appalachian Ohio students.
Five students were awarded 2020 FAO scholarships in Athens County.
Dillon Banik and Aundrea Waldeck, both 2020 graduates of Trimble High School, were awarded the Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship. The Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship remembers the legacy and commitment of these two friends to Applachian Ohio by supporting graduating high school seniors throughout the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties. In the fall, Dillon plans to attend Ohio University and Aundrea plans to attend Miami University.
Griffin Chmiel, a 2020 graduate of Alexander High School, was awarded the Ora E. Anderson Scholarship. The Ora E. Anderson Scholarship is awarded to students pursuing a field of study associated with natural sciences. Students receiving this award demonstrate a commitment to environmental protection and conservation, have strong character, and are determined in achieving their educational goals. In the fall, Griffin will study forest management at University of Wisconsin — Stevens Point.
Karli Graham and Zachary LeClain, both 2020 graduates of Nelsonville-York High School, were awarded the Lee Beckett Legacy Scholarship. The Lee Becket Legacy Scholarship Fund provides scholarship opportunities annually to graduating Nelsonville-York students pursuing post-secondary studies to ensure youth have the opportunity to continue their academic endeavors after high school. The scholarship fund honors Lee Beckett, a longtime teacher at York High School, and her work to support countless students during her 43 years at the school. In the fall, Karli will attend Marietta College and Zachary will attend West Virginia University — Parkersburg.
The full list of FAO’s 2020 scholarship recipients is available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/2020Scholarships.
