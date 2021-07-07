On July 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) will be hosting a food distribution at the Athens County Fairgrounds. Food items will be given to families who are residents of Athens County and within 230% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
This event is facilitated by HAPCAP for Health, a HAPCAP initiative designed to improve health outcomes in Southeast Ohio. Food items will be sourced and distributed by the Southeast Ohio Foodbank, also a HAPCAP program.
The Athens City-County Health Department will be on site to administer COVID-19 vaccines to attendees who wish to receive one. Community information booths will also be available to share resources and program information. Attendees will be able to speak with representatives of the following organizations: Athens County Children Services, the Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development (COAD), Athens County Job & Family Services, Hopewell Health, Help Me Grow, OhioKan, HAPCAP, and more.
Pre-registration is required to attend the food distribution portion of this event. Visit freshtrak.com and enter your Athens County zip code. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Household income is self-declared on site at the event. Please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at (740) 385-6813 or at info@hapcap.org with questions on registration.
For more information on this event and any of HAPCAP’s programs, please call Claire Gysegem, Public Relations Coordinator, at (740) 767-4500, or email claire.gysegem@hapcap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.