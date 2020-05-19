As the community continues to navigate the challenges of the coronavirus crisis, The Salvation Army would like to remind media, caretakers, agencies, and families about their services to the community!
They are continuing to offer curbside pickup food pantry for residents of Athens County Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families are welcome to have caseworkers or other proxies pick up boxes for them. Please call ahead to 740-797-1305 if you would like to pick up a box!
The Salvation Army offers bill assistance to residents of Athens and Meigs Counties. They are able to provide assistance with utility bills, limited rent assistance, and assistance with other bills on a case-by-case basis. They can be contacted at 740-797-1305 to complete an intake for bill assistance.
They also have some personal items such as adult diapers, feminine hygiene products, soap, toothbrushes, etc, plus a limited supply of reusable cloth masks for distribution. Please ask if you would be interested in these items.
Also they would like to remind nonprofit and government agencies in the community that the local EFSP board is accepting agency applications for funds to support feeding and sheltering programs. These funds may be used to support food pantries, rent and utility assistance, emergency housing, and other programs. Please contact the local board chair Justin Gray for additional information at justin.gray@use.salvationarmy.org.
