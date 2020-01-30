“For the Love of Athens” Photo Exhibit Opening Reception will take place on Friday, Feb. 7 from 5-7 p.m. The reception will include refreshments, awards and music. Admission is free.

The annual juried exhibit is for pictures of people, places or things in Athens County. Entries were taken with traditional, digital or smart devices, and the selected photos will be on display in the Arts West galleries Feb. 6-26.

For more information, please visit the Facebook page, For the Love of Athens: Photo Exhibition (https://www.facebook.com/events/2525437211109995/).

