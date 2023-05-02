Forest Fest and Fun Run set for May 7 Submitted Reports May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILLFIELD — Solid Ground School will host its first Forest Fest and Fun Run from noon to 3:30 p.m. May 7 at 13262 Liars Corner Road, Millfield.According to a press release, there will be activities for all ages, ranging from free play on the farm to scheduled events and tests of strength for the whole family.Pre-registered adults and teens age 16 and older can compete in a multi-event Fun Run that will include strong-man style tosses, farmer's carry, and a race up "The Big Hill."Younger kids can participate in a game of Capture the Flag, go on a treasure hunt or play in the gym, on the farm, and on our one-of-a-kind obstacle course.Solid Ground School students have been working hard to also offer farm-grown salads, fresh-baked pizzas (baked in our cob oven), treats and crafts for sale during the event.According to its website, Solid Ground’s pre-K and elementary (through sixth grade) program uses hands-on, project-based learning to foster in children a growing awareness of their own competency. General admission at the gate is $10 per adult, $5 for youth, while children 3 years of age and under are free. Parking is limited so carpooling is recommended.Racers must pre-register at https://forms.gle/gVb5hdNP8tyxBGPR9Non-racers must RVSP at facebook.com/events/975516310489702/?ref=newsfeed Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Athletics Agriculture School Systems Gastronomy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now State suspends license of Alexander High School teacher, coach Saturday is prom night in Athens County Helicopters take two to local hospitals after wreck Prom royalty crowned Saturday night Athens unveils new billing, payment service Trending Recipes
