Clayton J. Williams, a 2021 Alexander High School graduate, has completed Marine Corps boot camp training Aug. 27 from Parris Island SC and is now at MC Base Camp Geiger in NC for advanced training. He is the son of Dave Williams and Colleen Williams of Albany, Ohio.
