Freshman Andrew John Stephens, of Athens, has been named ti the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of 2020-2021.
Stephens is majoring in supply chain management out of the university’s College of Business, joining 6,800 other students across the campus given the same honor.
In order to receive this honor from the business college, the student must maintain a minimum number of credit hours while also holding at least a 3.6 grade point average.
