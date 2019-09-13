Former Athens resident, Bill Mullins, has been named winner of the first annual Ohio Songwriting Festival and Concert song contest for his song, “Dreamland.” Held at Berne Union High School in Sugar Grove, Ohio, the event was hosted by The Appalachian Listening Room in Logan and co-sponsored by the national artist showcase Songs at the Center on American Public Television. The contest was open to songwriters throughout the state of Ohio.
Industry professionals who were not affiliated with the festival judged entries. Other finalists from a field of 35 entrants were Don Baker, Melissa Brundage, and Rob Maccabee.
Joe Crookston, a Milagrito Records recording artist from Ithaca, N. Y., and winner of multiple music awards, was the featured speaker at the day’s workshops and also headlined the concert that capped off the event. T. J. George, a Columbus-area singer/songwriter and recording artist, also led a workshop. Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jasey Schnaars showcased his work, as well. Workshop participants were encouraged to perform their songs onstage between sessions.
Craig Heath, who established the Appalachian Listening Room in 2016, also performed in the evening concert, as did Eric Gnezda, host of Songs at the Center, and guest singer/songwriters Bruce Dalzell, Megan Bee, Keith Larsen, and R. J. Cowdery.
Heath says that when he first envisioned The Appalachian Listening Room — or ALR — he wanted to promote Ohio’s songwriters by providing a true listening venue in the popular Hocking Hills area where writers could showcase their original songs. Heath — himself, an award-winning singer/songwriter — says, “It was a wonderful experience joining together with the Ohio songwriting community to pull off a wonderful event like this. Bill Mullins is an extraordinary writer and an Ohio treasure. All of the finalists wrote superb songs, and we are thrilled for them to represent this festival.”
Seeing the growing popularity of the Appalachian Listening Room, which is now in its third season, Heath decided to establish The Ohio Songwriters Festival and Concert and associated song contest.
“We had writers and music enthusiasts gathered from every area code in the state of Ohio. Plans are already underway for the 2nd annual event,” Heath said. “Bill Mullins is what Ohio songwriting is all about: compelling melodies, thoughtful lyrics, and excellent execution of a songwriting plan. I can think of no one who could represent Ohio’s festival better than him.”
