Gerald Hann, 94-year old Athens County former County Engineer, has regularly donated blood most of his life.
His latest donation, Aug. 12, 2021, put him at another 20 gallon mark though he explains he received that pin at least twice before but Red Cross records haven’t been able to keep accurate accounting.
So let this be a challenge for all persons to begin donating blood on a regular basis. Gerald started at quite a young age and we estimate his probable 480 units has helped save approximately 1440 lives.
We at Richland United Methodist Church have been proud to have this ‘Champion of Donors’ coming to our drive the past fifteen years.
