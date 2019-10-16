Gladys Gallaway, a long-time Girl Scout Leader, was recently honored by members of her former Girl Scout Troop. Forty years after the girls graduated from Athens High School, the troop broke up, but many of Gallaway's Girl Scouts still remain close, thanks to the deep bonds forged with her leadership at campouts, service projects and travel.
"Without Mrs. Gallaway, our troop would not have endured as long as it did," said Kathy Evans Fleenor. "Thanks to her, our Girl Scouting experiences have helped shape our lives."
Beth Casey, CEO of Black Diamond Girl Scout Council, and Deb Dowler, membership delivery manager, presented Gallaway with a commemorative Girl Scout plate. As the Girl Scout Song says "Make new friends but keep the old; one is silver and the other's gold."
Mrs. Gallaway was honored by Ellen Gallaway Kroutel, Amy Goyer, Kathy Evans Fleenor, Shelly Cooley Hoce, Lisa Kirkendall Salyer, Kay Taylor, Jane Stemple Arata, and Kathy Skinner, who presented Gallaway with a Girl Scout themed quilt.
During the visit they reminisced, sang GS songs, recited the GS Promise and closed with the GS Friendship Circle. The group also expressed appreciation to all their parents and family members who contributed time and efforts for driving, memberships, cookie selling, chaperoning, etc. Mrs. Sue Cooley also attended and Beth Brooks was the photographer for the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.