Gladys Gallaway

Longtime Girl Scout leader Gladys Gallaway was recently honored by members of her former Girl Scout Troop. 

 Photo courtesy of Beth Brooks

Gladys Gallaway, a long-time Girl Scout Leader, was recently honored by members of her former Girl Scout Troop. Forty years after the girls graduated from Athens High School, the troop broke up, but many of Gallaway's Girl Scouts still remain close, thanks to the deep bonds forged with her leadership at campouts, service projects and travel.

"Without Mrs. Gallaway, our troop would not have endured as long as it did," said Kathy Evans Fleenor. "Thanks to her, our Girl Scouting experiences have helped shape our lives."

Beth Casey, CEO of Black Diamond Girl Scout Council, and Deb Dowler, membership delivery manager, presented Gallaway with a commemorative Girl Scout plate. As the Girl Scout Song says "Make new friends but keep the old; one is silver and the other's gold."

Mrs. Gallaway was honored by Ellen Gallaway Kroutel, Amy Goyer, Kathy Evans Fleenor, Shelly Cooley Hoce, Lisa Kirkendall Salyer, Kay Taylor, Jane Stemple Arata, and Kathy Skinner, who presented Gallaway with a Girl Scout themed quilt.

During the visit they reminisced, sang GS songs, recited the GS Promise and closed with the GS Friendship Circle. The group also expressed appreciation to all their parents and family members who contributed time and efforts for driving, memberships, cookie selling, chaperoning, etc. Mrs. Sue Cooley also attended and Beth Brooks was the photographer for the event.

