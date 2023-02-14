NELSONVILLE — Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is accepting applications for several grant programs.
The nonprofit is accepting grant applications now through March 21 for the Dale Hileman Legacy Fund, created in partnership with FAO and with support from the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance (EODA). The Dale Hileman Legacy Fund supports causes close to Hileman’s heart — economic development and growth — and organizations within EODA’s service area. The service area covers Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Tuscarawas and Washington counties.
Grant applications and additional information is available at AppalachianOhio.org/Hileman. Applications must be submitted by March 21, and funding requests should not exceed $1,000.
A native of Columbiana County, Hileman’s legacy includes a lifetime of service to eastern Ohio. He worked for Columbia Gas of Ohio for 40 years, serving Carrollton, Jackson and Cambridge, and helped establish EODA to promote economic development and growth in eastern Ohio. In retirement, he remained committed to improving quality of life and to promoting his community of Cambridge in Guernsey County, where he shared his final years with his wife, Evelyn.
In 2022, three grants were awarded through the Dale Hileman Legacy Fund. Cambridge Main Street received funding to expand its “Even Bigfoot Shops Downtown” marketing campaign. The Ohio Valley Youth Network, serving Columbiana, Harrison and Jefferson counties, received funding for its Sycamore Young Entrepreneurs Program. The Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center received a grant for its Project RISE program to provide paid summer internships to high school students in Athens, Meigs and Perry counties.
Grant applications are being accepted through March 21 for the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio.
The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund was created to support Appalachian Ohio’s nonprofit and public organizations in projects and activities that improve quality of life, with an emphasis on areas Myers worked so passionately to address: education, regional networking, support for community leaders and fulfillment of basic needs.
Open to organizations in Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties, 2023 grant applications are available at AppalachianOhio.org/Myers and must be submitted by March 21. Funding requests should not exceed $900.
Myers was a stalwart champion for Appalachian Ohio, serving as executive director of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Alliance and president of the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance. During his years of service, Myers advocated for Appalachian Ohio and generated countless financial investments to support the region’s progress in meeting basic needs, including infrastructure development that advanced quality of life and economic growth — a legacy that continues through the FAO fund that bears his name.
Last year, two grants were awarded through the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio. Hubbard Friends of the Library received a grant for its Reading Pals program, a five-week summer book club that created intergenerational connections between families with young children in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties and residents of the Elmwood Senior Care Facility. Another grant allowed Ohio’s Appalachian Country to purchase memberships in the Destination Development Association and provide training to promote local communities for its members in 30 Appalachian Ohio counties.
For information about the funds, FAO and how to support the creation of opportunities throughout the region, visit AppalachianOhio.org, email info@ffao.org or call (740) 753-1111.
