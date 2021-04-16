Four interns from Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication have been hired by IMG/Endeavor at Miss Universe. Two full-time, paid positions are available in each of two sessions: a social media and public relations internship and a web and video internship.
The students selected are Abigale Clarke (session I PR/social media), Yana Durado (session I web and video), Anna Birk (session II PR/social media), and Nathan Szoch (session II web and video).
Clarke, a sophomore journalism major of Painesville, OH, is a Scripps College student ambassador, director of advertising for the Schey Sales Centre, and online sports host for the WOUB Bobcat Showcase.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to work side by side next to incredible women in the workforce continuing to be a positive light in this world” Clarke said. “I hear nothing but wonderful things about the Miss Universe Internship and I am ready to learn as much as possible!”
Durado, a senior double-majoring in integrated media and film of Athens, Ohio, is a senior video producer for University Communications and Marketing and a social media strategist for the School of Media Arts and Studies.
“Getting selected for this internship is a dream come true,” Durado said. “I can’t wait to kickstart my post-graduation career in New York City where I can continue learning and building towards my goals in working for the media industry. I am so grateful for the college, not only for sharing this opportunity but for the experiences it provided me to help me prepare for a career after graduation”.
Sophomore journalism major Birk of Wooster, Ohio, is an Andrew Alexander and OMSAR Promise Scholar, staff writer for The Athens Effect and Twitter manager for Her Campus OU.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to follow my passion for PR and social media through the Miss Universe internship,” Birk said. “I am grateful to my friends and colleagues for pushing me towards this field, because it is something that I have found so much joy for and I am excited to learn more about. “
Szoch is a senior visual communication student studying multimedia design of Hudson, Ohio.
The internships are exclusively available to Ohio University students. Session I takes place from summer-winter 2021 and Session II from winter-spring 2022. The Session I PR/social media intern will have the option of remote or on-site, while all others are expected to be on-site in New York City. Applications open annually each March.
