NELSONVILLE — Adam Fowler is rolling up his sleeves and getting to work in his new position at Hocking College.
He officially became the College’s new Dean of Workforce Development, effective July 1, and intends to continue programs already in place, while creating new programs, too.
Originally from the Coolville area, Fowler earned his associates of applied science-construction management degree from Columbus State Community College. He went on to obtain his bachelor of science-applied management and master of business administration degrees from Franklin University.
In January 2019, Fowler became a faculty member at Hocking College where he served as the school’s Construction Management Program Manager.
Fowlers predecessor, Sean Terrell, was also recently promoted to associate vice president, Workforce Development & Community Partnerships.
In regard to his new duties, Fowler stated these will include, “Overseeing accredited programs in Workforce Development, reinforcing the continuity of already established programs and creating more short-term certificate programs.”
Specifically, Fowler will strive to “be more creative in finding new ways to get people prepared to enter the work force”
Hocking College’s Workforce Development program consists of both associate degree, and short-term certificate, programs designed to get graduates ready to fill specific in-demand voids in the current job market.
One of the newer additions to WD’s roster of programs is Automotive Technology. This two-year program provides students with hands-on experience in both the fundamental and practical aspects of automotive service technology.
Other programs include, advanced welding, advanced manufacturing and engineering technologies, commercial driver’s license, culinary arts, fermentation science, heavy equipment management, heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and water and wastewater management.
For more information regarding Hocking College’s Workforce Development program, contact Dean of Workforce Development Adam Fowler at fowlera18289@hocking.edu., or 740-753-6357.
