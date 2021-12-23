The City of Athens is announcing there will be a free Christmas tree pickup of discarded live trees on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning Dec. 28, 2021 and continuing through the month of Jan. 2022.
Residents should place Christmas trees at the curb and call the City’s yard waste pickup line at 740-592-3343 to schedule the free pickup. For information or questions call Engineering & Public Works at 740-593-7636.
