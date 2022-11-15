Free Community Dinner Nov. 20th Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Athens Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 171 Morris Avenue, will be holding a free community Thanksgiving dinner this Sunday, Nov. 20, starting at 5:30p.m.For more information call 740-594-2115 Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dinner Thanksgiving Community Athens Seventh-day Adventist Church Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Nelsonville-York falls to the Big Reds in Regional Semi-Finals Dog owners seek jury trial 2022 Athens County General Election unofficial results Meigs' Sheriff resigns County closer to building bikeway extension Trending Recipes
