The Athens City-County Health Department will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing clinic from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 601 Chestnut Street in Nelsonville.
Both PCR and rapid testing will be available. No appointments are required and testing will be fully covered by insurance or the CARES Act for those who are uninsured. Those attending must have a valid ID and their insurance policy number if available.
