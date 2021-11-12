Learn to turn your refuse into a resource during a free DIY Composting Class sponsored by Appalachian Ohio Zero Waste Initiative and Athens-Hocking Recycling Centers.
The one-hour class, which will teach the basics of backyard composting as well as providing information about curbside compost pick-up, will be held four times, two virtual via Zoom and two-in person at the Athens Public Library.
Classes will run from 6-7 p.m. on the following dates:
- Sunday, Nov. 21 (Virtual)
- Monday, Nov. 22 (Athens Public Library)
- Tuesday, Nov. 30 (Athens Public Library)
- Thursday, Dec. 2 (Virtual)
To register, go to ruralaction.org/compost.
