The Athens Uptown Business Association has planned a month of holiday festivities in Uptown Athens, including a tree lighting and opening events night on Thursday, Dec. 2.
The Athens Uptown Business Association is excited to welcome families to the uptown area to celebrate the holidays. Kicking off the season on Dec. 2 from 6 – 8 p.m. is a tree lighting and opening events night, where families can visit with Santa, take a horse-drawn wagon ride, and find fun, free activities like ornament decorating, face painting and more throughout your favorite Uptown businesses.
During the rest of December, you’ll find merchants with unique gifts, food and beverages to warm you up, and many free opportunities to help your family make special holiday memories, including: Santa’s Workshop, a Yeti hunt, horse-drawn wagon rides, a holiday window decorating contest, holiday movie screenings, and our community tree.
Join in on opening day to watch as Santa rides into town and helps countdown the lighting of the community tree and the Athens Armory building. Listen to live music and visit with Santa in his workshop at Santa’s Corner, located at the corner of Washington and Court Streets, before hopping on a ride around Uptown in a horse-drawn carriage or catching a screening of the original "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at the Athena Cinema. And afterwards, don’t forget to check out all the special holiday gifts that our local businesses have to offer – many of which will be open late and hosting free activities like cookie decorating (and eating!), story time, ornament decorating, face painting, and more.
The special holiday events last all month long. Every Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. you will find Santa’s Corner come to life with Santa in his workshop, wagon rides, the beautiful community tree and even a few live musical performances. On Saturdays, the Athena Cinema will host a series of holiday films for the whole family, and the entrance price is a non-perishable food item or cash donation to the Athens County Food Pantry. And thanks to the City of Athens, it’s easier than ever to get Uptown this holiday season – parking will be free in the City of Athens Parking Garage on the 2nd floor and above on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to midnight and all day on Saturdays.
On top of all the activities, supporting local businesses could win you a prize this holiday season! Uptown businesses are decorating their storefronts in a friendly competition to see who can put on the best display, and by voting for your favorite one you will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift certificate to a participating business of your choice. And while you are shopping local, keep your eyes open for the Yeti roaming around Uptown. Find it and you will have a chance to win a gift basket of goodies from Athens Uptown businesses – we’ll raffle off one every week.
Find detailed information on all the Uptown for the Holidays activities at www.athenschamber.com/holidays.
