A Celebration of Gospel Music featuring Dr. JW Smith and Sharell Arocho-Wise will be taking place Friday from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Stuart’s Opera House located at 52 Public Square, Nelsonville.
According to Smith, this event “will be a time when the community can come together to hear some good music and lay aside the world and all their troubles.”
The origins of this concert can be traced back to the summer of 2021. Smith elaborated that, “the idea came to him during a discussion with the Stuart’s Opera House Board of Directors about their efforts to offer patrons more diversity in their programming.”
Though factors such as the still lingering COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be postponed, the project was never totally abandoned.
From the beginning, Smith wanted singer, Arocho-Wise, to be involved. He added, “We had both performed in Stuart’s “A Night with the Legends” fundraising event before. In the past, we had both been in each others presence but had never actually spoken.”
While the concert was being delayed, Smith kept in touch with Arocho-Wise who remained dedicated to the project.
Smith stated the concert will begin with him performing some traditional gospel songs. Next, Arocho-Wise will take the stage and “change the tone and the pace of the show.” Then, after an intermission both Smith and Arocho-Wise will be performing together.
Smith also wanted to express his appreciation to the show’s accompanist, David Danzy, and his home church, Chicago Lotta Bar Ministries. He expressed that, “Their generosity really made this happen.”
Blind since birth, Smith is currently a professor at the Ohio University School of Communication. He’s also been a profession gospel singer since the age of 13 and released a recording called, “One Day” in 1992 and the CD, entitled, “Hymns Plus” in 2006.
Originally from Savannah, GA, Arocho-Wise is local performer and photographer who currently has 26K followers on Facebook. She is also a member of the SOH Board of Directors.
Although this concert is free, anyone planning to attend must reserve their seats in advance by visiting http://stuartsoperahouse.org. There will also be options on this site to make a donation to this nonprofit historical landmark.
For more information on A Celebration of Gospel Music Featuring Dr. JW Smith and Sharell Arocho-Wise, call 740-753-1924.
