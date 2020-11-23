Free disposable masks for senior citizens and their families are being distributed by United Seniors of Athens County. The masks are provided by the Ohio Department of Aging. Executive Director Joyce Lewis said the senior center is working to get masks to seniors before Thanksgiving Day.
Masks will be available at the front desk of the Athens Community Center on East State Street in Athens, or can be picked up from United Seniors in the same building by calling 740-594-3535. United Seniors will be open on through Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also, seniors’ groups that have the ability to distribute masks to their members are asked to call United Seniors to arrange for pickup. Individuals may pick them up and are urged to share with their senior relatives.
The Centers for Disease Control are urging everyone to wear a mask when near people. You should wear a mask, even if you do not feel sick. Studies have shown people with COVID-19 can spread the virus to other people. The main function of wearing a mask is to protect those around you, in case you are infected but not showing symptoms.
