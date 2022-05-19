Local residents are invited to enjoy free music every third Thursday night in May through July courtesy of the Third Thursdays Musical Parks series.
Presented by the Athens Municipal Arts Commission and Athens Arts Parks and Recreation, each free concert will run from 6 p.m. to -8 p.m. The scheduled performance dates and roster of performers are as follows:
* This Thursday, May 19, the event will take place at the Athens City Pool Parking Lot located at 601 East State Street, Athens. The scheduled performers are Athens Poet Laureate, Wendy McVicker, and the band Boys of the Hock.
* The June 16 show is scheduled for the Athens Community Center at 701 E. State St. Participants will meet outside the basketball courts. Performing will be Caitlin Kraus and The Corndoggers.
* On July 21, festivities will take place at West State Street Park at Field 1 South behind W. State Street. Kelly Madewell and Iris Cooke and Pharo Raro will be performing.
According to ARTS/West programming specialist, Emily Beveridge, the concept for this first-ever summer concert series came about last winter. She added that, “Third Thursdays Musical Parks will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Athens Municipal Arts Commission.”
Beveridge expressed that, “These free concerts will be a nice way to spend a summer evening. Also, since these are all outdoors events, masks won’t be required.”
She noted that several local food vendors will also be on hand in case patrons get hungry during the concerts.
The goal of the Athens Municipal Arts Commission is to enhance the area’s cultural resources. Members also encourage and support new arts-oriented ventures in the community, and further activities that preserve the culture and natural beauty of the surrounding area.
The AMAC was instrumental in the founding of ARTS/West and the Arts and Economic Prosperity IV study of The Economic Impact of the Non-Profit Arts in Athens County.
McVicker has been an Athens resident since 1985. In February 2020 she was chosen to be Athens official poet laureate. McVicker has a philosophy degree from Webster University and has been publishing poetry since 1987.
Joe Burdock is a member of The Corndoggers. He described the band as “an old- time music group rooted in music traditions of the tri-state area.” He added that the band will be appearing as a trio for this event that will consist of a fiddle, banjo and guitar.
For more information about the Third Thursdays Musical Parks series call 740-592-4315 or visit https://www.ci.athens.oh.us/648/Third-Thursdays.
