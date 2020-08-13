Free sack lunches. The Church of the Good Shepherd, 64 University Terrace, is resuming it's free lunch program. They will distribute sack lunches every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Please stop by to pick up a lunch. The distribution will continue the to go lunch program until it is safe to have the indoor program
