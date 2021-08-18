The Kathryn McCoy Resource Project introduces Free Haircut day with the businesses of Nelsonville, for Nelsonville-York students only.
Attendees will check in in at The Hive, get their hair cut at Attitudes Hair Salon on the square and can enjoy pizza, hygiene and school supplies with The Nelsonville York Fire Department.
Sign-in at The Hive at begins at noon on Aug. 22, 2021.
