The Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Regional Kitchen participates in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
- Chauncey Library 29 Converse St. Chauncey, Ohio 45719 June 1- Aug. 14, 2020 Monday-Friday Lunch 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Coolville Library 26401 Main St. Coolville, Ohio 45723 June 1-Aug. 14, 2020 Monday, Wednesday, Friday Lunch noon to 1 p.m.
- Glouster Library 20 Toledo St. Glouster, Ohio 45732 June 1–July 31, 2020 Monday – Friday Lunch noon to 1 p.m.
- Hope Drive 10 Hope Dr. Athens, Ohio 45701 June 1–Aug. 14, 2020 Monday–Friday Lunch noon to 12:20 p.m.
- Lifepoint 8076 Rolling Hills Dr. Athens, Ohio 45701 July 13–July 17, 2020 Monday–Friday Dinner 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Nelsonville Library 95 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764 June 1–Aug. 14, 2020, Monday–Friday Lunch noon to 1 p.m.
- Waterloo Senior Center 4005 Old State Route 56, New Marshfield, Ohio 45766 July 1–Aug. 14, 2020, Monday–Friday Lunch noon to 1 p.m.
- The Wells Library 5200 W. Washington Rd., Albany, Ohio 45710
- June 1–Aug. 14, 2020, Monday–Friday
- Lunch to 1 p.m
