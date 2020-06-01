The Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Regional Kitchen participates in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

  • Chauncey Library                                                                            29 Converse St. Chauncey, Ohio 45719                                          June 1- Aug. 14, 2020 Monday-Friday                                          Lunch 1:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Coolville Library                                                                          26401 Main St. Coolville, Ohio 45723                                                June 1-Aug. 14, 2020 Monday, Wednesday, Friday                        Lunch noon to 1 p.m.
  • Glouster Library                                                                              20 Toledo St. Glouster, Ohio 45732                                                June 1–July 31, 2020 Monday – Friday                                            Lunch noon to 1 p.m.
  • Hope Drive                                                                                      10 Hope Dr. Athens, Ohio 45701                                                      June 1–Aug. 14, 2020 Monday–Friday                                              Lunch noon to 12:20 p.m.
  • Lifepoint                                                                                        8076 Rolling Hills Dr. Athens, Ohio 45701                                          July 13–July 17, 2020 Monday–Friday                                            Dinner 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Nelsonville Library                                                                              95 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764                                June 1–Aug. 14, 2020, Monday–Friday                                          Lunch noon to 1 p.m.
  • Waterloo Senior Center                                                                4005 Old State Route 56, New Marshfield, Ohio 45766                      July 1–Aug. 14, 2020, Monday–Friday                                              Lunch noon to 1 p.m.
  • The Wells Library                                                                              5200 W. Washington Rd., Albany, Ohio 45710
  • June 1–Aug. 14, 2020, Monday–Friday
  • Lunch to 1 p.m
