In collaboration with OhioHealth Mobile Mammography, the OU Heritage College Community Health Programs will offer same-day mammography at the Heritage Community Clinic, 16 W. Green Drive, Athens on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services are available to all women, uninsured, underinsured or insured. Appointments are required and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654 for an appointment.

Services offered include free breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams, navigation through the continuum of care. Same-day mammography is available provided by OhioHealth Mobile Mammography onsite. Susan G. Komen Columbus grant funding will be available for qualifying patient to provide financial support for mammograms.

Through its Breast Education Screening & Navigation Program, the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine Community Health Programs (CHP) has long provided mobile women’s cancer screening clinics around southeastern Ohio as part of its mission to improve women’s health in the region.

The most current dates, times and locations for upcoming clinics to area counties are located on the CHP online events calendar: www.ohio.edu/medicine/community-health/community-clinic/calendar.cfm, or call 740-593-2432 or 800-844-2654.

