In collaboration with OhioHealth Mobile Mammography, OU’s Women’s Health Clinic will offer same-day mammography at the Heritage Community Clinic 16 West Green Dr. on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2022 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Services are available to all women, uninsured, underinsured or insured. Appointments are required and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654 for an appointment.
Services offered include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams and navigation through the continuum of care. Same-day mammography is available provided by OhioHealth Mobile Mammography onsite. The Breast and Cervical Cancer Project (BCCP) will be available for no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic testing to qualified women who meet eligibility criteria.
