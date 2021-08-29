Below 12 Horsepower 1050lb Blue

1st — Thomas West

2nd — Wyatt McPherson driving 100%

3rd — Cody Hart

Below 13 Horsepower 850lb Gold

1st — Aderon Thompson (Aidron) driving Twisted

2nd — Garrett Sayers driving 4Gen

3rd — Justin Sayers driving Grunt

4th — David Washburn driving Trial and Error

5th — Ethan Gannaway driving 1,200

6th — Cooper Allen driving Yellow Cab

Below 13 Horsepower 950lb Yellow

1st — Cooper Allen driving Am Soldier

2nd — David Washburn driving Trial and Error

3rd — Aleah Null driving Tangled

4th — Garrett Sayers driving 4Gen

5th — Tripp Day driving Crazy Horse

13-18 Horsepower 1050lb Pink

1st — Shane Thompson Drop driving Ole Red

2nd — Ryan Collins driving Cub

3rd — Ryan Ray

14-18 Horsepower 850lb White

1st — Tripp Day driving Wheelhorse

2nd — Wyatt McPherson driving 100%

3rd — Wesley Marcum driving Cub Cadet

4th — Monica Thompson driving Lemon Twist

5th — Cooper Allen driving Lt. Dan

14-18 Horsepower 950lb Green

1st — Tripp Day driving Crazy Horse

2nd — Ryan Collins

3rd — Wyatt McPherson driving 100%

4th — Ethan Grannaway driving 1,000

5th — Cooper Day driving Wheelhorse

