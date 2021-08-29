Below 12 Horsepower 1050lb Blue
1st — Thomas West
2nd — Wyatt McPherson driving 100%
3rd — Cody Hart
Below 13 Horsepower 850lb Gold
1st — Aderon Thompson (Aidron) driving Twisted
2nd — Garrett Sayers driving 4Gen
3rd — Justin Sayers driving Grunt
4th — David Washburn driving Trial and Error
5th — Ethan Gannaway driving 1,200
6th — Cooper Allen driving Yellow Cab
Below 13 Horsepower 950lb Yellow
1st — Cooper Allen driving Am Soldier
2nd — David Washburn driving Trial and Error
3rd — Aleah Null driving Tangled
4th — Garrett Sayers driving 4Gen
5th — Tripp Day driving Crazy Horse
13-18 Horsepower 1050lb Pink
1st — Shane Thompson Drop driving Ole Red
2nd — Ryan Collins driving Cub
3rd — Ryan Ray
14-18 Horsepower 850lb White
1st — Tripp Day driving Wheelhorse
2nd — Wyatt McPherson driving 100%
3rd — Wesley Marcum driving Cub Cadet
4th — Monica Thompson driving Lemon Twist
5th — Cooper Allen driving Lt. Dan
14-18 Horsepower 950lb Green
1st — Tripp Day driving Crazy Horse
2nd — Ryan Collins
3rd — Wyatt McPherson driving 100%
4th — Ethan Grannaway driving 1,000
5th — Cooper Day driving Wheelhorse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.