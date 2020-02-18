What do nine Girl Scouts and seven leader/parents do on a cold Saturday morning? Troop 31367 (aka the C.A.T.S.) hike at Lake Snowden in 16 degree weather and make the world a better place as they pick up litter along the trail. The C.A.T.S., a Girl Scout adventure group, are part of the new Trailblazer program that was recently revived by GSUSA.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.