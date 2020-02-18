Girl Scouts
What do nine Girl Scouts and seven leader/parents do on a cold Saturday morning? Troop 31367 (aka the C.A.T.S.) hike at Lake Snowden in 16 degree weather and make the world a better place as they pick up litter along the trail. The C.A.T.S., a Girl Scout adventure group, are part of the new Trailblazer program that was recently revived by GSUSA.

