January is recognized as National Glaucoma Awareness Month. Glaucoma is often referred to as the “sneaky thief of sight” because there are no symptoms associated with the disease. Unfortunately, there is not a current cure for the disease and if an individual loses sight due to glaucoma, it is a permanent loss.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 3 million Americans have glaucoma, causing it to be the second leading cause of blindness worldwide. If caught early, measures can be taken to keep your vision in the best health possible.
Glaucoma usually affects an individual’s peripheral vision, which is the vision of objects from the side of your head when looking forward, and later affects central vision essential for everyday tasks such as driving and reading. Those who are at a higher risk of being diagnosed with glaucoma include people aged 60 and older, those with a family history of glaucoma and individuals with diabetes.
One of the best ways to preserve your sight is to schedule regular, comprehensive eye appointments. These eye appointments can ensure that your vision is healthy and evaluate your risk of being diagnosed with glaucoma. Glaucoma can be treated with eyedrops, oral medication, surgery or a combination of treatments.
“Anyone can get glaucoma, which means regular eye exams are important,” shared Harold Cohen, MD, Holzer Ophthalmology. “Glaucoma sometimes runs in families, so an eye exam is especially important if your relatives have this eye disease.”
Holzer Ophthalmology and Optometry Departments offer a wide variety of eye care services at our locations in Athens, Gallipolis and Jackson, Ohio. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.holzer.org or call 1-855-4-HOLZER.
