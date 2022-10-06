Glouster American Legion Post dinner set for Friday Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLOUSTER - The Glouster American Legion Post 414 21 Main Street in Glouster.On Friday, October 7, the Post will offer to the public the following dinners.1st “BIG “T” tenderloin sandwich w/ fries & coleslaw.2nd Fishtail sandwich w/ fries & coleslaw.Contact numbers: (740) 343-3012 or (740) 856-2940A free dessert comes with the meal.The members of the Post wish to thank the community who support them, as it allows them to continue these meals.The hours for the event are 4 p.m. until 7p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Glouster American Legion Post Dessert Gastronomy Food Community Meal Dinner Set Public Dinner Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ohio schools compete in 47th annual Athens Invitational Marching Festival Press release: Commissioner accuses Auditor of mistakes while ignoring facts Athens High School was on lockdown after active shooter incident reported Spartans drub River Valley in dominant TVC showing Stand Down stands up for area homeless veterans Trending Recipes
