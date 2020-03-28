GLOUSTER – Members of the Glouster Project are a group of individuals, mostly seniors, who enjoy caring for and maintaining the Glouster Depot. They were instrumental in revitalizing the town clock and creating the square’s mini garden.
As part of the group’s outreach, it collects tales of local traditions and area history. The group invited area youth to share their memories of family history and traditions, then created a quilt which would be used for story time at the local library.
President Betsy Shamhart was excited to present this project to the group. She chose a pattern and explained how easy the project would be. She pointed out figures in the collected fabric which would be identifiable to young children. Shamhart directed the project and suggested members to work on their blocks at home.
The quilt was finished in early February 2020 and is now a part of the Glouster Library children’s story time. Depot members visualized ways the story timers could enjoy the quilt. They could run their small cars, trucks, and motorcycles, on the track. They could describe the animals to their parents, or work their magic with Sponge Bob and speak Spanish to Dora the Explorer.
The quilt can be viewed at the Glouster Library. Glouster Project members meet every Tuesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Glouster Depot, they invite the public to visit a meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.