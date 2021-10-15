A.J. Van Nest of Glouster, was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s Star Students of the Month for October in recognition of his hard work and outstanding attitude in and outside the virtual classroom.
Van Nest, a senior at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by his English teacher, Mrs Woischke because of his active participation in class and his support for and encouragement of other students.
As a Star Student, he will be presented a certificate recognizing his achievement and be profiled in Ohio Connections Academy’s student newsletter and on the school’s social media platforms. Each month during the school year OCA will recognize students in grades K through 12 who are excelling in the virtual classroom.
“The faculty, staff and members of the board at Ohio Connections Academy are proud to recognize students like A.J. and the commitment they demonstrate to our school and their community,” said OCA Superintendent Marie Hanna. “Each of our Star Students is a leader in the classroom and demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to learning – they truly deserve this recognition.”
Van Nest came to Ohio Connections Academy in 2018 when his previous online school closed mid-year. Due to health and individual academic needs, he chose to continue learning virtually from home. He also believes OCA provides him a unique online learning experience that enables students to work at their own pace, whenever and wherever they want.
“I like that I am able to do all of my schoolwork from the comfort of my home, or when I am on vacation if it is necessary,” Van Nest said.
