Adam Patterson, of Muskingum County, and his family are seeking help after storms battered their home earlier this month causing flooding.
Patterson served in the Army 82nd Airborne division as a 1st Sergeant and returned from the service with life-changing injuries. He lives in the home in Blue Rock with his wife and their four-year-old daughter.
Their home is not placed in the path of the flood zone meaning that insurance will not cover the damages caused by the three to four feet of water that flowed in, destroying everything they own.
A GoFundMe page, named "veteran & family lost everything after flood", has been set up for donations to the family. They are in need of clothing, household items and funds for home repairs.
Marcy Miller, the creator of the fund, described the family as generous and willing to help others in need.
"They have always helped people. Cowboy and his family never has asked for anything from anyone and will never, his family would give the shirts off their back to help another," said Miller in the post. "If someone needs a helping hand, there are always no questions asked. Since they will never ask for help I am for them. If you could find it in your heart to help a veteran and his family it would be greatly appreciated."
