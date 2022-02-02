A rare five-inch snow
The out-of-doors is transformed into a real-life fairyland
It stays cold
GET THE SLEDS OUT
Let’s have some thrills and chills
A great hill just across the road
You bundle up
Two pairs of pants, several shirts, warmest hat, woolen scarf
Rubber boots over shoes, insulated gloves
You are ready!
Granddaughters coming with their mama
The sun is brilliant
With pristine snow, it’s blinding
Grab your sunglasses
The Flexible Flyer soars swiftly downhill on steel runners
The flimsy plastic sled is uncontrollable
But even faster
Evoking screams and hilarity
Hard to keep it on the path, it has a mind of its own
Easy to bring up the hill
The only way to stop is with feet and hands
Or whole body
And you must stop because at the bottom is a steep drop-off
Into the woods!
The Flexible Flyer a chore to bring up
Good cardio workout though, puff, puff, puff
The sky is an unbelievable cerulean blue
What a beautiful planet we live on!
Why ON EARTH do we not treat it better?
The flimsy plastic sled cracks badly under the weight of grown men. Awwww.
Time for a break
A piece of pie — chocolate chiffon or butternut disguised as pumpkin
Everyone wants both
Wasn’t that a time?
Do you ever outgrow sledding? You don’t believe so
You text your sister to join in
Not that ambitious, she answers
Two days later the grandsons and their dad come; there’s riotous fun for a second time
Ed Perkins
If this is going downhill, you’re signing up
