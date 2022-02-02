A rare five-inch snow

The out-of-doors is transformed into a real-life fairyland

It stays cold

GET THE SLEDS OUT

Let’s have some thrills and chills

A great hill just across the road

You bundle up

Two pairs of pants, several shirts, warmest hat, woolen scarf

Rubber boots over shoes, insulated gloves

You are ready!

Granddaughters coming with their mama

The sun is brilliant

With pristine snow, it’s blinding

Grab your sunglasses

The Flexible Flyer soars swiftly downhill on steel runners

The flimsy plastic sled is uncontrollable

But even faster

Evoking screams and hilarity

Hard to keep it on the path, it has a mind of its own

Easy to bring up the hill

The only way to stop is with feet and hands

Or whole body

And you must stop because at the bottom is a steep drop-off

Into the woods!

The Flexible Flyer a chore to bring up

Good cardio workout though, puff, puff, puff

The sky is an unbelievable cerulean blue

What a beautiful planet we live on!

Why ON EARTH do we not treat it better?

The flimsy plastic sled cracks badly under the weight of grown men. Awwww.

Time for a break

A piece of pie — chocolate chiffon or butternut disguised as pumpkin

Everyone wants both

Wasn’t that a time?

Do you ever outgrow sledding? You don’t believe so

You text your sister to join in

Not that ambitious, she answers

Two days later the grandsons and their dad come; there’s riotous fun for a second time

Ed Perkins

If this is going downhill, you’re signing up

