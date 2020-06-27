C. David and Cheryl Warren celebrated their 50th anniversary. The couple were married at the Carbon Hill Christian Church on June 20, 1970 by Rev. Bill Metchem. They have three sons, David (Amy) Warren who live near Plain City, Ohio, Chris (Donita) Warren who live near Albany, Ohio and Jason (Michelle) Warren who live near Worthington, Ohio. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dave is a retired Athens County Prosecuting Attorney and Cheryl retired as an Attendance Officer for the Athens-Meigs Education Service Center. The couple currently reside near Fort Myers, Florida.
A family celebration will be scheduled at a later date.
