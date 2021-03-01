Good Works has provided food and shelter to the homeless since 1981. Athens Food Rescue is proud to have helped supply some of that food with deliveries to both of the shelter’s area locations.
AFR is a go-between for generous donors and local charities. The donors have extra food and the charities make it available to people in need.
“On an average year, Good Works provides around 21,000 meals to those who struggle with homelessness, hunger and food insecurity,” Good Works Founder and Executive Director Keith Wasserman said. “Athens Food Rescue has been a significant help to those we serve by providing healthy food.”
Some of the donated food is for Good Works’ Friday Night Life.
“This once-a-week community dinner provides a nutritious meal and gives us an opportunity to send take home food with those who sign up for it,” Wasserman said. “Many of the bags going home are filled in part by the food we get from AFR. We truly value our partnership with them.”
For more information about Good Works, visit www.good-works.net.
More information about Athens Food Rescue and its mission of fighting hunger by reducing food waste is available at athensfoodrescue.comand on Facebook.
AFR is a 501(c)(3) organization and contributions are tax deductible.
