Teachers in eight counties will once again have the opportunity to stock their classrooms with books during a three-week period in August. Every store of Goodwill Industries of South Central Ohio will offer the books free of charge to teachers from Aug. 7-21. Teachers at any class level only need to present their school ID before choosing the books they’d like for their students. There is no limit to the number of books or to the visits to the stores.
“Throughout the year, our donors have been very generous in the number of books we receive. This is one small way we can show our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the teachers in our communities,” said Marvin Jones, CEO of Goodwill. This is the third year Goodwill has offered teachers free books.
Teachers can pick up their books at any of the following locations:
- Athens, 175 Columbus Road
- Chillicothe, Shawnee Square
- Circleville, 24805 Route 23, next to Save-A-Lot
- Jackson, 421 McCarty Lane
- McArthur, 574 N. Market St.
- Waverly, 10954 Route 23, across from Walmart
- Washington Court House, 1827 Columbus Ave.
For more information on Goodwill, visit www.GWISCO.org.
