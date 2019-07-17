Gordmans is partnering with No Kid Hungry to ensure that children have access to the nutrition they need through meal programs in their schools and communities. This month, in time for back-to-school season, Gordmans is giving customers the opportunity to support No Kid Hungry through purchasing food-themed lunch totes, water bottles and drawstring packs. Gordmans will donate 50 percent of the retail sales price of each item sold to No Kid Hungry. Visit gordmans.com/nokidhungry for information, and to purchase these products online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.