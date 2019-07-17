Gordmans is partnering with No Kid Hungry to ensure that children have access to the nutrition they need through meal programs in their schools and communities. This month, in time for back-to-school season, Gordmans is giving customers the opportunity to support No Kid Hungry through purchasing food-themed lunch totes, water bottles and drawstring packs. Gordmans will donate 50 percent of the retail sales price of each item sold to No Kid Hungry. Visit gordmans.com/nokidhungry for information, and to purchase these products online.

