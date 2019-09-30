Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is currently hiring seasonal associates for the upcoming holiday shopping season. A job fair will be held at each of the store's locations (including The Market on State in Athens) on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 3-8 p.m.

Gordmans is seeking friendly, helpful and guest-focused seasonal sales associates, stockroom associates and cashiers to deliver on its commitment to provide the best shopping experience possible for guests during the exciting holiday shopping season. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at gordmans.com/holidayhiring and invited to attend a job fair at their local Gordmans store.

