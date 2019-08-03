John and Jane Gordon

Jane E. (Wakefield) Gordon and John L. Gordon of Athens celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary by visiting Nashville and the Carolinas including the Billy Graham Library. The couple was married on July 20, 1974, at Richland United Methodist Church in Athens by the Rev. Don Saum. Jane retired after teaching at Morrison and West elementary schools in Athens for 32 years. She is the daughter of Betty Wakefield of Albany and the late James Wakefield. John was the former principal at Morrison Elementary in Athens for 43 years.

