The Coolville Grace Brethren Church would like to invite all to attend their hosting of the Bible Prophecy Conference on Aug. 29 — 31.
Presentations will be held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 29 with 7 p.m. talks both Monday and Tuesday.
Mike Wingfield from Roanoke, Virginia is serving as conference speaker. He plans on discussing with attendees how current events are part of biblical prophecy and what lies ahead. A slideshow of Israel will be shown 15 minutes before each service.
Wingfield has been with the ministry for over 40 years and has held over 500 conferences in about 200 churches across 23 states and several foreign countries.
Anyone looking for more information can call Pastor George Horner at 740-667-6243 or 740-667-3710.
