Grant applications for the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio are now available through the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund supports projects and activities of nonprofit and public organizations in the 32 Appalachian counties in Ohio.
In order to qualify for funding, projects should improve quality of life with an emphasis on education, regional networking opportunities, support for community leaders and fulfillment of basic needs. Two $800 grants will be awarded in 2022.
Don Myers served Appalachian Ohio for years as the executive director of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Alliance and president of the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance. During his years of service, Myers advocated for the region, bringing countless financial investments to support Appalachian Ohio’s progress in meeting basic needs, including infrastructure development necessary for quality of life and economic progress.
The fund created in his honor remembers his concern for basic, overlooked needs and celebrates his legacy by providing grants that address those needs throughout the region he held closest to his heart.
Last year, grantees included the John Gee Black Historical Center, Inc. in Gallia County and Vinton County High School. The John Gee Black Historical Center received funding to support building improvements to expand community access to educational and cultural programming opportunities. Vinton County High School received funding to support the Menstrual Equity project to provide menstrual hygiene products to students who may not have access to personal care items.
The 2022 grant applications are due by Monday, March 21, 2022. Applications may be submitted online at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Myers. For any questions, contact FAO at 740.753.1111.
